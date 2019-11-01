Government Has Launched Its Flagship Poverty Alleviation Initiative "Ehsaas" With The Largest Ever Funding To Support The Poor: Prime Minister Imran Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ):The prime minister told the gathering that the government had launched its flagship poverty alleviation initiative "Ehsaas" with the largest ever funding to support the poor.

He said Pakistan's economy was faced with two major challenges of the youth's skill training and enforcement of the contracts.

The prime minister said there was a need to equip the young population with modern education, including the information technology and artificial intelligence. In that case, the youth would become an asset for the country otherwise they would be a liability, he remarked.

He said the country had faced huge loss due to the failure of the contracts' enforcement of Reko Diq and Karkey Rental Power.

However, he hoped that the government would work with the Chief Justice of Pakistan in that regard, who was one of the best jurists in the country.

The prime minister also assured the gathering that the government was giving special focus to empowerment of women by imparting them modern education and including them in the workforce.

He thanked the World Bank for extending their support to uplift Karachi's infrastructure and other projects in the country.

World Bank Group President David Malpass, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Comerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Chief Secretary Punjab Naseem Yousuf Khokhar and acting British High Commissioner in Pakistan also addressed the event.