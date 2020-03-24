Government has mobilized the Ulema, who are guiding the people to avoid mass gathering: Prime Minister Imran Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

To a question about holding of religious congregations in the country despite A ban, Imran Khan said the government had mobilized the Ulema, who were guiding the people to avoid mass gatherings and follow the government and health ministry's precautionary measures

About short-term lockdown of the country, the prime minister again rejected the idea, saying a debate had been started even in the United States about the lockdown of cities as some of the people were of the view that it would hurt the national economy.

About short-term lockdown of the country, the prime minister again rejected the idea, saying a debate had been started even in the United States about the lockdown of cities as some of the people were of the view that it would hurt the national economy.

He, however, reiterated: "We as a nation will counter the pandemic with unity, rest assure the government is fully concentrating on the economy and food security, and trying its level best to face the endemic." It was the government job to create easiness for its people, he added.

He said when the pandemic spread there were only 1500 ventilators in the public sector but now their number had increased to 2,200.

To another question, the prime minister said he fully believed in freedom of the press, but accuracy and objectivity should be the hallmarks of journalists. The role of the media was to counter panic in the society as it was more dangerous than the coronavirus.

He assured the anchorpersons that the nation had the resilience to counter such kind of crisis, citing the examples of 2005 earthquake and 2010 flood. The government would provide all details to the media about the situation and take them into confidence.

The prime minister said efforts were being made to stock the hospitals with basic medical equipment. He urged the people to become disciplined and avoid social gatherings so that there would be no need for them to go to hospitals.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafiz Sheikh said despite facing a number of challenges on the economic front due to an inherited fragile economy, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced Rs 1,000 billion package to counter the spread of coronavirus and to support the most vulnerable sections of the society, who had been the worst hit by the endemic.

NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal said the Chinese government was fully helping Pakistan in supply of various medical equipment and gadgets.

He said there were 2,200 ventilators in the public sector and they were in constant contact with the Chinese government to import more ventilators. The import of medical equipment, 100,000 masks and 50,000 N- 95 for doctors and other things would be started form tomorrow. Some 50,000 test kits would also arrive from China on Wednesday.

He said a direct flight was being operated for Wuhan to collect medical equipment, including a small number of ventilators. Some 12 tonnes material would be brought from Urumqui by Saturday. The border with China would be opened for one day for the supply of medical goods.

Lt Gen Afzal urged the businessmen to place their orders for import of medical equipment from China, which the government would fully accommodate. Some 25,000 masks were being prepared daily in the Wah Cantonment while all the masks manufacturing companies had been asked to prepare the masks and the government would fully compensate them in their business.

He said the NDMA already had $80 million funds while it would soon another $800 million.

Federal Minister for National Food Security Khusro Bkhtiar said Pakistan had 90 percent of local food. Besides the last year's strategic wheat stock 4 million tonnes, the stock capacity for the present year had been increased to 8.2 million tonnes.

He said Pakistan produced seven million tonnes rice while its total consumption was just 3.5 million tonnes. The country was self-sufficient in poultry, whose supply chain would be ensured at all costs.

The country had 80,000 tonnes of cooking oil and ghee in stock while their price in the international market was on the decline.

Khusro Bakhtiar said Pakistan had two months stock of pulses, while there was slowdown in their prices in the international market. The government would ensure supply chain of food commodities throughout the country, he added.