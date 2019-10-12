Government has nothing to do with the arrests made by NAB: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minsiter Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government had nothing to do with the arrests made by NAB, adding Nawaz Sharif was facing the courts for his failure to account for his untenable accounts while cases against Asif Ali Zardari were instituted by former Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minsiter Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government had nothing to do with the arrests made by NAB , adding Nawaz Sharif was facing the courts for his failure to account for his untenable accounts while cases against Asif Ali Zardari were instituted by former Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan.

About the protesters, she said the law would take its course if the protestors tried to take law into hand, adding provincial governments were free to maintain law and order.

About the sacking of journalists and media workers, she said the government had taken up the issue with private media houses, adding the private media houses were beyond government control in hiring and firing of their staffers.

To a query, she said the government would not relent on the law-breakers and the corrupt, adding it had nothing to do with the NAB or ANF as the institutions were autonomous.

To another query, Dr Firdous said Prime Minsiter Imran Khan was the protector of Namoos e Risalat and sang praises of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.A.W) before the whole world during the UNGA session.

To a question, she said the government had to take hard economic decisions to take the country out of economic quagmire, adding the government had taken loans from friendly countries on easy terms.