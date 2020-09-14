Government initiates development projects in deprived areas: Nadeem Qureshi

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi has said that government has started various development projects in the areas which had been neglected in the past

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi has said that government has started various development projects in the areas which had been neglected in the past.

Addressing various gatherings in his constituency here Monday, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that South Punjab had been neglected in the past but the incumbent government paying special focus on development of the area.

He said the new local body system would bring positive changes in public lives as the facilities would be provided at the door steps.

He said that PTI government would win the local body election on the basis of its performance and public friendly vision.

Provincial parliamentary secretary said that preparation of voter lists and other administrative matters for local body elections were being completed with rapid pace. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would nominate best candidates for the elections. He maintained that new local body system would make every citizen powerful and development would be made at all areas equally.