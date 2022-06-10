Government initiates measure to stabilize economy: Jaffar Iqbal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal said that the coalition government had initiated measures to stabilize national economy besides providing maximum relief to the marginalize class of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal said that the coalition government had initiated measures to stabilize national economy besides providing maximum relief to the marginalize class of the country.

Talking to ptv, he said the government had enhanced the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to Rs 808 billion which would benefit the public directly.

"The government has presented balanced budget in the current circumstances which is positive indicator for the economy," he added.

He said the government had focused on direct taxation, especially taxing the affluent class and avoided taxing sectors or products that could affect poor people.

In the budget 2022-23, the government had lifted tax on agriculture equipments and industrial sector to enhance the production and to boost the export bill, he added.

Iqbal said the government was also working on installing a good energy management system to to address the country's power shortage woes.