UrduPoint.com

Government Initiates Measure To Stabilize Economy: Jaffar Iqbal

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Government initiates measure to stabilize economy: Jaffar Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal said that the coalition government had initiated measures to stabilize national economy besides providing maximum relief to the marginalize class of the country.

Talking to ptv, he said the government had enhanced the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to Rs 808 billion which would benefit the public directly.

"The government has presented balanced budget in the current circumstances which is positive indicator for the economy," he added.

He said the government had focused on direct taxation, especially taxing the affluent class and avoided taxing sectors or products that could affect poor people.

In the budget 2022-23, the government had lifted tax on agriculture equipments and industrial sector to enhance the production and to boost the export bill, he added.

Iqbal said the government was also working on installing a good energy management system to to address the country's power shortage woes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Agriculture Muslim Government Billion PTV

Recent Stories

Opposition rejects federal govt's budget

Opposition rejects federal govt's budget

4 minutes ago
 Budget envisages PSDP worth Rs800b for next fiscal ..

Budget envisages PSDP worth Rs800b for next fiscal year

7 minutes ago
 Sindh govt will fight Dua Zahra's case now: Shehla ..

Sindh govt will fight Dua Zahra's case now: Shehla Raza

12 minutes ago
 Miftah vows to enhance tax collection through trac ..

Miftah vows to enhance tax collection through track & trace system on cigarettes ..

4 minutes ago
 Additional Secretary to PM office visits Gwadar to ..

Additional Secretary to PM office visits Gwadar to review CPEC projects

28 minutes ago
 UK PM 'appalled' by fighters' death sentences in U ..

UK PM 'appalled' by fighters' death sentences in Ukraine

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.