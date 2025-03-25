Government Intensifies Efforts To Eradicate Polio: Mustafa
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal, on Tuesday highlighted the government's renewed commitment to eradicating polio in Pakistan by 2025.
Talking to a private news channel, he announced a series of proactive measures to tackle the virus, focusing on increasing vaccination coverage and addressing community concerns.
He shared that the government is launching an extensive polio vaccination campaign in April, aiming to surpass 90% coverage meeting the World Health Organization's (WHO) target for polio elimination.
He emphasized that advanced data systems now allow health authorities to identify and address vaccine refusals at the local level, improving the efficiency of vaccination drives.
To tackle vaccine hesitancy, the government is working with local influencers and community leaders to build public trust and promote immunization, he added.
The minister rejected the use of force, advocating for a community-based approach to persuade families.
He expressed confidence that these efforts will significantly reduce vaccine refusals and accelerate the country's progress toward a polio-free future.
He emphasized that national health and public welfare remain a top priority, and the government is dedicated to working together to achieve lasting public health improvements.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Independence Day
Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 worth AED4.3 billion
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop sensing system for 'laparoscopic surgeries'
China offers huge investment opportunities in consumer market
Investopia signs seven partnerships with national institutions, global companies
ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million dividend in 2024
Maqta Technologies Group, Indra Group to develop solutions for smart ports
CBUAE imposes financial sanctions on 5 banks, 2 insurance companies
Wildfires burn about 15,000 hectares of woodland in Korea
Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away
Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes New Zealand's South Island
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Abdul Rehman wins 2 awards at 'Best Diplomat' Competition in New York6 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review measures for preventing dengue virus6 minutes ago
-
Government intensifies efforts to eradicate polio: Mustafa6 minutes ago
-
PMYP to launch Digital Youth Hub tomorrow, revolutionizing career opportunity landscape6 minutes ago
-
Traffic rules awareness walk held16 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police launch crackdown against absconders, active criminals16 minutes ago
-
Organized child begging rings exploit Eid charity in ICT; 69 arrests in crackdown16 minutes ago
-
Motorway police seize drugs, arrest driver16 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ramps up efforts to eliminate Tuberculosis16 minutes ago
-
DSB official shod dead in Hangu36 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif condoles death of COAS's mother46 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police recover gutka worth millions46 minutes ago