Government intensifies efforts to eradicate polio: Mustafa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal, on Tuesday highlighted the government's renewed commitment to eradicating polio in Pakistan by 2025.

Talking to a private news channel, he announced a series of proactive measures to tackle the virus, focusing on increasing vaccination coverage and addressing community concerns.

He shared that the government is launching an extensive polio vaccination campaign in April, aiming to surpass 90% coverage meeting the World Health Organization's (WHO) target for polio elimination.

He emphasized that advanced data systems now allow health authorities to identify and address vaccine refusals at the local level, improving the efficiency of vaccination drives.

To tackle vaccine hesitancy, the government is working with local influencers and community leaders to build public trust and promote immunization, he added.

The minister rejected the use of force, advocating for a community-based approach to persuade families.

He expressed confidence that these efforts will significantly reduce vaccine refusals and accelerate the country's progress toward a polio-free future.

He emphasized that national health and public welfare remain a top priority, and the government is dedicated to working together to achieve lasting public health improvements.