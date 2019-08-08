UrduPoint.com
Government Is Casting Every Talented Person In Jail: Shahbaz Sharif

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:50 PM

Government is casting every talented person in jail: Shahbaz Sharif

The president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) and leader of the opposition in National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, has said that the government, through political revenge have put in jail all those who have served the country

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) The president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) and leader of the opposition in National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, has said that the government, through political revenge have put in jail all those who have served the country.

He condemned the arrest of former Finance Minister Muftah Ismail and told that Muftah Ismail is a talented, honest man who performed outstandingly to serve national interests.

The incompetent government is casting every talented person in jail.He further told that the arrested Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had ended the gas crisis in the country and Khwaja Saad Rafiq had reformed the Pakistan Railways.

