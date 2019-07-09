UrduPoint.com
Government Is Creating Confusion In Every Matter And Institution: Khurshid Shah

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 03:20 PM

Government is creating confusion in every matter and institution: Khurshid Shah

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Khursheed Shah has said that Government is creating confusion in each matter and every institution adding there is no bigger forum than Parliament

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Khursheed Shah has said that Government is creating confusion in each matter and every institution adding there is no bigger forum than Parliament.Talking to media men in the parliament house on Tuesday, former opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah said parliament is the biggest forum which represents 200 million people but government has made it a fun.He said till now committee could not reach consensus on Election Commission member's appointment.

He said better decisions in favor of country are expected in the committee but committee could not appoint EC members yet.He said ECP plays a vital role in maintaining democracy in the country.He said government is creating confusion in each and every matter and institution.He said government does not look serious.Replying to a query he said we will call back Shah Mehmood Qureshi in our party if he admits his mistake.

