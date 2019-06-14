Government is deluding people on the name of accountability says Siraj-ul-Haq

(@FahadShabbir)

Gujrat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019) Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said that the government is doing politics in the name of accountability otherwise the people accused of loot and plunder would not been sitting around the Prime Minister.Addressing to an Eid Milan party here on Friday , he said that if a true Ehtisab was held, those sitting in the assemblies would be lying in jails.

He said that Jammat-e-Islami is the only party which can carry out true accountability in transparent manner .He said that the PTI government had placed the country and the future generations of the nation into IMF slavery.

He said that under IMF pressure, the elected Finance Minister was removed and an IMF representative was put in his place. The government had secured record loans within one year. He said that the PTI budget was not different from the budgets presented by the past governments and the dream of change (tabdeeli) had been shaken.

The JI Chief said the people had seen the governments of the PML and the PPP in the past., He said the rulers had built their places within the country and abroad but the plight of the common man had not changed and general public remained deprived of basis facilities of health and education, and employment and were living below the poverty line.Sirajul Haq further said that the people of the country desired the system given by the Quran and the Sunnah but the ruling junta was not ready for that under the fear of the satanic powers.He said that the JI was striving for the Nizam e Muatafa and during his Aitkaf at the holy Kaaba recently, he had vowed to continue his struggle for that till his last breath.

He said the masses had already seen the rule of all other parties and he was sure that they would turn to the Jamaat e Islami for this holy cause.