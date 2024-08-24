Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) A certificate distribution ceremony was held at the Government College of Technology, New City, Mirpur, this Friday evening, wherein students who completed their training in the mobile repair department were awarded certificates of completion of their concerned discipline.

Additional Commissioner Mirpur Division, Sajid Aslam, was the chief guest on this occasion. The ceremony was presided over by Executive Manager Muslim Hands Mirpur, Asif Rathore.

The ceremony began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by Muhammad Aamir, followed by a naat (poem) in praise of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by Ahmed Kabir.

The principal welcomed the guests and explained the purpose of the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Additional Commissioner Mirpur Division Sajid Aslam said that since one of the biggest responsibilities of the state was to create employment opportunities for its citizens, the government was determined to produce skilled manpower, for which the entire machinery of the state was operational.

He appreciated the efforts made by the management of the AJK TEVTA. Other participants included Public Relations Officer Muslim Hands Qamar Atta, Hasan Azim, GCT Focal Person Muslim Hands, students, and staffers of the Mobile Repairing department.

APP/ahr/378