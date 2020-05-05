UrduPoint.com
Government Is Fighting Corona Virus Challenge With Better Strategy: Provincial Minister For Labor And Man Power Ansar Majeed Khan

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labor and man Power Ansar Majeed Khan has said that with the better strategy of the government and full cooperation of the people, the country was fighting against corona virus and now the government was taking steps to ease Lockdown with certain conditions.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is truly aware of the problems of the people, which is why the country's historic economic package has been announced to save the public from corona and as well as for the economic stability of poor families.

He was talking on the sidelines of a visit to Ehsaas Emergency Cash Center at Government High school Dhareema.

He said that after the success of phases one and two of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program, payments for another big package were also being started for daily wagers and those who have lost their jobs in lockdown; this would benefit more than 17.

5 million poor people in the country.

He said that the government has tried to benefit the people in practice by taking two-month relief orders for the tenants, ease in submission of utility bills and taking historic measures to cut in the prices of petroleum products.

Ansar Majeed Khan added that the government would continue the relief package until the lockdown victims were rehabilitated. He said that corona virus can be defeated only by maintaining social distancing, until the virus is permanently eradicated, we must change our attitudes and lifestyles.

He reviewed the transparent payment process at the center and inquired about the payments made so far.

He inquired about the problems faced by the women at the center and also reviewed the steps taken by the administration regarding social distances.

