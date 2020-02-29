UrduPoint.com
Government Is Fully Aware Of Its Responsibility To Protect The Citizens From This Coronavirus Disease: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 10:03 PM

Government is fully aware of its responsibility to protect the citizens from this coronavirus disease: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the government is fully aware of its responsibility to protect the citizens from this disease and it was taking effective measures in this regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the government is fully aware of its responsibility to protect the citizens from this disease and it was taking effective measures in this regard.

She said that as social corporate responsibility it is the professional duty of every media organization and the moral obligation of every countrymen to play due role in creating awareness about coronavirus. She added the government was fully implementing the slogan of Prime Minister Imran Khan which is "no fear- just fight" the disease.

She said that holding of Afghan peace pact is the victory of Pakistan and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who always supported the idea of dialogue to ensure peace in Afghanistan.

"Now the world has realized the visionary approach of PM Imran Khan. Pakistan has always played its role in maintaining peace in the region." She congratulated the nation over such success of Pakistan in diplomatic fronts and expressed the hope that peace deal will have positive impact on the region.

