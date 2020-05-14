Government is giving technical briefing on Corona crises daily since the day one: Faisal Javed Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Faisal Javed of PTI said the session was summoned for making through discussion on coronavirus. The government was giving technical briefing daily since the day one, he added.

He said the PM was himself leading from the front and the nation was being informed properly about the steps taken by the government against COVID-19. He said we have to adopt technical approach during COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the government announced historical packages to provide relief to 120 million families including 236,400 from Sindh province. He said Rs.12,000 cash was also disbursed among unemployed people. Similarly, he, the government would pay electricity bills of small traders for three months to provide them relief.

Meanwhile, prices of petroleum products were lowest in the region and record reduction in fuel prices were made in a month, he said.

Faisal Javed said the whole world was praising, the program devised by Pakistan to provide relief to the people during Cononavirus issue.

He said the World Economic Forum has also acknowledged billion-tree programme of the government.

He urged the opposition to play its constructive role rather mere criticizing the government. The criticism should not be for sake of criticism, he added.

Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini said arrangement should also be devised for holding meeting of standing committees.

Mushahid Hussain Syed of PML-N said it was high time to join hand and remain united to face the coronavirus issue.

He said the government should declare national health emergency in the country besides declaring political ceasefire. Free and compulsory tests of all people should be conducted, he added.

He said there should be decision based on data We should also define national security.

Kabeer Muhammad Shahi said 73 per cent people in Balochistan were below than poverty line but people were not getting assistance under Ehsas programme.

He suggested that people residing in districts boarding Iran and Afghanistan should be tested.

He said people stranded in Canada and UAE should be brought back to the country through special flights.

Pervaiz Rashid of PML-N said coronavirus was a very sensitive issue but unfortunately health minister remained absent during the session.

Lt Gen Abdual Qayyum of PML-N said Coronavirus was an invisible enemy and it should be taken seriously. He said awareness should be created among the general masses about this deadly virus.

Nuzhat Sadiq, while taking part in the debate appreciated the Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir governments for taking timely decisions to curtail the disease.

She stressed the need for creating awareness among the people about seriousness of COVID-19.

Dr Shahzad Waseem of PTI said the Prime Minister Imran Khan was leading the campaign against COVID-19 and taken timely decision.

He said all decisions were being taken by taking onboard all stakeholders.

He said the COVID-19 would have long lasting impact on people and economy.

He said the parliamentarians should also visit National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) where decisions were being taken with consultation.

He said the government has given Rs 1.2 trillion stimulus packages despite limited resources. The stimulus package was for the whole country not only for the Federal capital, he added.

Muhammad Ali Saif suggested the salaries of health workers including doctors, paramedic staff should be doubled as they were on frontline.

He said private educational institutional were charging fee from the students but they were not paying salaries to their staff.

He said recent Afghanistan attacks were carried out to sabotage Afghan peace process.

Senators Shafiq Tareen, Giayan Chand and others also spoke on the occasion. later the House was prorogued.