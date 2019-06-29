UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Is Hitting Poor By Constanly Increasing Energy Prioces; Sirajul Haq

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 09:51 PM

Government is hitting poor by constanly increasing energy prioces; Sirajul Haq

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the hearts of the rulers are harder than stones as they were not ready even to listen to the poor

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th June, 2019) Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the hearts of the rulers are harder than stones as they were not ready even to listen to the poor.He was speaking at a ceremony held to administer oath to the newly appointed JI chief for central Punjab Muhammad Javed Kasuri, at Mansoora.Siraj said that the government's apathy had crossed all limits.

People were dying of hunger due to price spiral. He said the frequent increase in the prices of POL, gas and electricity had badly hit the poor and the middle class people but those sitting in the corridors of power have no idea of that.

The ruling elite took the masses as mere insects while they believed themselves to be a specie from some other planet.The JI chief said the ruling elite had never faced price hike, unemployment or homelessness nor had they tasted hunger or thirst.

Only the masses had to face the problems like the lack of the facilities of education, health and delay in the dispensation of justice.He said that the country was passing through difficult times.

The citizens were worried about Pakistan's future but the rules were concerned about their own interests.He said that the budget had been passed and the government had simply fulfilled the IMF terms instead of providing any relief to the people.He said that a strong public movement was needed to steer the country out of the prevailing conditions and added that the JI had already begun such a movement.Sirajul Haq added that only the Nizam e Mustafa could help solve the problems facing the country.

However, he said that the rulers had always been indifferent to Nizam e Mustafa and the entire nation was suffering because of that.He said that the key to the success in the present life as also the hereafter lay in the adoption of the divine and added that till the time the rulers abandoned their hostility to the divine system, the country could not get out of the present mess.He said that the masses would have to rise for the Islamic revolution.

He expressed the hope that the JI Awami march in Karachi tomorrow would be a referendum against the policies and the steps taken by the government.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan IMF Electricity Poor Education Punjab Budget Price March Gas All From Government Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Saudi naval commander witnesses PN's passing out p ..

1 minute ago

Gas, electricity prices enhanced

2 minutes ago

CPO directs PUCAR-15 to operate in true spirit of ..

20 minutes ago

Chief Minister orders strict measures to control s ..

26 minutes ago

Swiss Police Use Tear Gas on People Rallying Again ..

26 minutes ago

No increase in electricity tariff for 75% domestic ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.