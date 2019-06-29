Government is hitting poor by constanly increasing energy prioces; Sirajul Haq

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the hearts of the rulers are harder than stones as they were not ready even to listen to the poor

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th June, 2019) Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the hearts of the rulers are harder than stones as they were not ready even to listen to the poor.He was speaking at a ceremony held to administer oath to the newly appointed JI chief for central Punjab Muhammad Javed Kasuri, at Mansoora.Siraj said that the government's apathy had crossed all limits.

People were dying of hunger due to price spiral. He said the frequent increase in the prices of POL, gas and electricity had badly hit the poor and the middle class people but those sitting in the corridors of power have no idea of that.

The ruling elite took the masses as mere insects while they believed themselves to be a specie from some other planet.The JI chief said the ruling elite had never faced price hike, unemployment or homelessness nor had they tasted hunger or thirst.

Only the masses had to face the problems like the lack of the facilities of education, health and delay in the dispensation of justice.He said that the country was passing through difficult times.

The citizens were worried about Pakistan's future but the rules were concerned about their own interests.He said that the budget had been passed and the government had simply fulfilled the IMF terms instead of providing any relief to the people.He said that a strong public movement was needed to steer the country out of the prevailing conditions and added that the JI had already begun such a movement.Sirajul Haq added that only the Nizam e Mustafa could help solve the problems facing the country.

However, he said that the rulers had always been indifferent to Nizam e Mustafa and the entire nation was suffering because of that.He said that the key to the success in the present life as also the hereafter lay in the adoption of the divine and added that till the time the rulers abandoned their hostility to the divine system, the country could not get out of the present mess.He said that the masses would have to rise for the Islamic revolution.

He expressed the hope that the JI Awami march in Karachi tomorrow would be a referendum against the policies and the steps taken by the government.