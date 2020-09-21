Government is making strenuous efforts to resolve the business related problems of Faisalabad: Farrukh Habib

(@FahadShabbir)

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said the PTI government was making strenuous efforts to resolve the business related problems of Faisalabad

He said the government had ensured subsidized gas and electricity to the export sector which not only geared up the industrial process but also played a pivotal role in enhancing exports.

After corona pandemic, local industries were working with full capacity while many of them have advance orders, he added.

Regarding weaving sector, he said that it was switched over from export to domestic production but after improvement in international trade it again started producing export products.

He said the government was fully supporting the youth so that they could play their productive role in the overall development of the national economy.

In his welcome address, FCCI President Rana Sikandar Azam Khan said the FCCI was safeguarding the interests of 15 million people of this region.

He claimed that almost all major issues and problems of business community had been resolved while the current executive body had also purchased five acres of land in M-III Industrial City for the construction of state-of-the-art FCCI complex.

He said that Faisalabad was a hub of power-looms which could not bear electricity at the rate of 13 cent and the issue should also be brought into the notice of Prime Minister to resolve the issue without any further delay.

He appreciated the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP) and demanded that its application forms should be made simple and easy. Similarly, the limit of loan without security should be enhanced from Rs1 million to Rs 5 million, he added.

Later, Rana Sikandar Azam Khan along with SVP Saqib Majeed and VP Abdul Waheed Sheikh presented FCCI shield to Usman Dar.

Earlier, Usman Dar planted a sapling of Araucaria in the lawn of FCCI.

He also distributed cheques under KJP and inaugurated a help desk of KJP in the FCCI.