Government is moving away from Kashmir struggle , Siraj-ul- Haq

Mingora, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th July, 2019) : Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Senator Siraj-ul- Haq has saidthat if the government would deviate from the nation's principled stance on Kashmir, it would be tantamount to betraying the freedom struggle of the Kashmiris for seventy years.He was speaking at a reception hosted in his honour at here on Friday.He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, on return from US, had claimed that he was returning with another World Cup.

However, he said, that the joint communiqu issued by the US at the end of his visit did not even mention the Kashmir issue.He said that the categorical stance of the nation and the Kashmiris was that the Kashmiris must be given the right of self determination and the same had been ensured in the UN resolutions.The JI chief said that Pervez Musharraf had adopted the Indian stance on Kashmir but termed it his major achievement.

He said if the present rulers adopted the same stance, it would be India's success. He said that veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gilani and other Kashmiri leaders would never support such a stance.Siraj said that the chapter of the present government had also been closed as had been the case of the previous regimes.

He said that the dream of a welfare state could be realized only with the enforcement of the Nizam e Mustafa.He said the JI had the capability to build the country as an Islamic welfare state in which the people above 70 years of age were given old age allowance, the youth got jobs, the shelter less people got houses, and the masses were provided free education, health facilities and inexpensive justice.He said that the JI is neither with the government nor with the opposition as it is the alternative force and was working against the government from its own platform.

He said the present government was a continuation of the past governments and it was protecting the status quo.He said the PTI had raised the slogan of accountability but not a single rupee had been recovered from the plunderers during one year.

He said that Pakistan was a nuclear state but the rulers had made it a beggar state. He said the Pakistani nation comprised 220 million honorable people. The country had rich natural resources including sea, rivers, precious minerals and talented youth. In-spite of all this, Pakistan was the most indebted country in the world at present.