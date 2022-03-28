Government is paying special attention to good governance, says Balochistan spokesperson

The spokesperson of Balochistan government, Farah Azeem Shah on Monday said that the provincial coalition government played a significant role in the development of the province and solution of long-standing issues in a short span of time

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :The spokesperson of Balochistan government, Farah Azeem Shah on Monday said that the provincial coalition government played a significant role in the development of the province and solution of long-standing issues in a short span of time.

"The present provincial government is paying special attention to good governance in the province so that the performance and management of government institutions in the province could be further improved, handout issued by DGPR quoting her said.

"Due to the political insight and visionary steps of Chief Minister, Mir Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo, many crises in the province which had arisen in the past due to frivolous government attitudes and measures have come to an end," she said.

"The process of development in the province is being taken forward in consultation with all the coalition parties in the provincial government and special attention is being paid to the development of those remote areas of the province which were ignored in past" she added.

Due to the far-sighted policies of the chief minister, the foreign investment in the province has increased and the provincial government is excellently defending the rights of Balochistan in all forums she said adding that "Balochistan has opened up avenues for foreign investment and all conditions are very favorable for investors." She said. "The present government was using all its resources to ensure the right of representation of the people and the public interest was given top priority in the steps taken in every sector." Farah Azeem Shah said that the attempt to throw dust in the eyes of the people with baseless claims could never succeed. Now is the time to acknowledge the facts.

The spokesperson of the provincial government termed the propaganda of some elements as baseless and clarified that the progressive people of Balochistan are well aware of the role of conspiratorial and vested interests so no attempt can fool them now.