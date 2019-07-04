Government is playing havoc to economy : Siraj-ul- Haq

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Senator Siraj-ul- Haq has said thatthe government had no plans to solve the economic problems of the masses and it was making futile efforts to divert people's attention to non issues

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th July, 2019) Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Senator Siraj-ul- Haq has said thatthe government had no plans to solve the economic problems of the masses and it was making futile efforts to divert people's attention to non issues.He was addressing the central executive of the JI at Mansoora.

JI Secretary General Amirul Azeem, was also present on the occasion .He said that the masses wanted to be relieved from price hike and unemployment. However, he said, the government achievement during its one year rule was nothing except price spiral, unemployment and slavery of the IMF.He said the JI wanted accountability of the corrupt from the past governments as also the present regime.

He said that no relief could be provided to the people without the recovery of the plundered wealth.The JI chief further said that the government was playing on a weak wicket and added that censorship and restrictions on the media were not acceptable.

He said that horse trading was going on as in the past while individuals who had been part of the previous government and of Musharraf were already included in the present cabinet.Siraj said the JI was against the rule of individuals and families and wanted the rule of the constitution and the law.He said that the amnesty scheme was like plea bargaining and had not been successful.

He said it was tragic that instead of controlling crimes like money laundering, hoarding and black marketing, the government was busy in whitening the black money of the people earning through illegal means.

He said the government could have achieved better results by apprehending those involved in financial crimes and confiscating their looted property.He further said that on one hand, the government was accusing the past governments of securing loans, and on the other hand, it was acquiring fresh loans.