Government is striving for business friendly atmophere : President Alvi

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi has said that role of businessmen is crucial for economic development of the country. Government is working hard to ensure business friendly environment in the country.He was speaking at the ceremony of LCCI Achievement Awards 2019.

The LCCI President Almas Hyder, Senior Vice President Khawaja Shehzad Nasir, Vice President Faheem-ur- Rehman Saigal, Executive Committee Members, former office-bearers, government top officials and a large number of businessmen were present on the occasion.

*Dr. Arif Alvi said that business community is the economic force of the country and its **role is crucial for the progress & prosperity of the country and they should help the government to achieve the economic goals.He said that government is taking long-term, mid-term and short term measures to bring the economy back on the rail.He appreciated the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for continuing with their excellent tradition of holding Achievement Awards Ceremony on regular basis and said that it is always important to recognize the efforts, accomplishments and success of individuals to motivate others.

He said that Lahore Chamber has been a role model in almost every aspect. Headded that by adding a number of facilitation centers under one roof, LCCI has set a good example for other chambers to follow.

He said that role played by Lahore Chamber in carrying out corporate social responsibility is known among the business community of Pakistan. He also highly appreciated that LCCI's efforts for Green Lahore Initiative in response to The Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan campaign.Referring to one point related to making Pakistan a competitive economy, he said that public and private sectors have to work hand in hand to initially achieve the economic targets.

*Alvi assured that the government will go extra mile for betterment of the business environment in Pakistan.LCCI President Almas Hyder, in his address, expressed his views in detail on trade, industry and economy.While highlighting the importance of Lahore in Pakistan's economy the LCCI President said that the contribution of Lahore in the national GDP is around 11% and it contributes around 20% to the economy of Punjab while its contribution in Income Tax, Sales Tax and Federal Excise collection is around 16%, 15% and 19% respectively.

He said that as Pakistan aims to become a competitive economy in the region and achieve a growth rate of above 7% to ensure sufficient revenue generation and employment creation, it is imperative for us to appreciate and honour the business community as they would be having a significant role in achieving this target.Earlier, President of Pakistan Dr.

Arif Alvi distributed the Achievement Awards amongst the winners. Mian Ghulam Murtaza Shoukat of Fast Cables received Prime Ministry Trophy, Dr. Sohail Mukhtar Ahmad of Ahmad Medix received Pride of Lahore Trophy, Mian Muhammad Saeed of Al-Tech Engineers & Manufacturers, Sanaullah Choudhry of United Auto Industries, Muhammad Khalid Malik of Gojjar Electric Company, Muhammad Jamil of GM Cables &Pipes, Abid Saeed Paul of T.U.

Plastic Industry, Sheikh Fazal Javed of A.J. Synthitic & Footwear Industries, Mohammad Naeem of Suzuki Cantt received Gold Medals, Shahbaz Aslam of Charag Din & Company, Naveed Ullah Khanof Al-Fattah Aluminum Industries, Muhammad Bashir of Bau Brother, Khawaja Shahzeb Akram of Pharma Health Pakistan, Mian Faisal Majeed of Mian Faisal Traders, Mudassir Rasheed of Bn Rasheed Colour and Chemical Manufacturing, Noor Rehman of Kalamkaar, Muhammad Zaheer Iqbal of Chalet Events, Darshan Singh of Singh Brothers, Zubain Ansari, Waqas Wahab of Clear Path Orthodontics, Javed Ahmed of Ittefaq Trading Company, Muhammad Awais of Forvil Cosmetics, Muhammad Hanif of Gwadar Builders & Associates, Mian Muhammad Qasim of Al-Huda Estate Corporation, Anees Ahmad Qureshi ofShahida Anees Art Press received Businesmen of the Year Achievement Award, Dr.

Khalid Hameed of Tara Group Pakistan, Muhammad Rashid Shafi of Sync & Secure Technologies, Haroon Sethi of Khareed received Emerging Enterprises, Mrs. Riffat Un Nisa of Khayyam Publishers, Zahra Sajjad Bukhari of Mycab travel Asia received Businesswoman of the Year Award.

President of Pakistan also gave appreciation awards to the LCCI former Presidents Iftikhar Ali Malik, Mian Anjum Nisar, LCCI President Almas Hyder, Senior Vice PresidentKhawaja Shahzad Nasir, Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal and Convener LCCI StandingCommittee on Achievement Awards & Exhibitions Khawaja Khawar Rashid.