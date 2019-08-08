Government is well aware of traders , industry problems : Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the government is taking every possible measure to provide a level playing field to the business community

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the government is taking every possible measure to provide a level playing field to the business community.He was addressing the 2nd FPCCI Excellence Awards (Punjab) here at Governor House Lahore, where FPCCI President Engr.Daroo Khan Achkazi, Regional Chairman Abdul RaufMukhtar, Senior Vice President SAARC Chamber of Commerce Iftikhar Ali Malik, and Vice President FPCCI also spoke.He acknowledged that despite being faced with numerous challenges, country's business community had promoted industry, exports by ensuring quality and timely deliverance of shipments to respective destinations.Earlier in his keynote address, FPCCI President Engr.Daroo Khan Achakzaistressed the need to carefully channelize resources to benefit both business community and people of Pakistan.

He said that the Industrialists need to come up with viable projects that result in creation of new jobs for both men and women.Abdul Rauf Mukhtar said that No doubt Punjab plays very important role in economic growth of the country having more than 48,000 industrial units.Iftikhar Ali Malik said that said that government should establish a communication channel where FPCCI being the highest and apex body can help policies to formulate business friendly rules and regulations.ShireenArshad Khan said that the rights of women were fully ensured in islam and the Constitution of Pakistan.

Women half of society were playing a vital role in development of societies across the world by working in various fields.