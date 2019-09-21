Government issues immigrant cards to 8, 24,000 Afghan refugees

Government of Pakistan has given immigrant cards to 8, 24,000 afghan refugees.Chief Commissioner Afghan refugees Salim Khan while giving a briefing during senate standing committee for SAFRON said that 20 to 22 percent cards are such that are not distributed because Afghan refugees have gone during distribution of cards

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st September, 2019) Government of Pakistan has given immigrant cards to 8, 24,000 afghan refugees.Chief Commissioner Afghan refugees Salim Khan while giving a briefing during senate standing committee for SAFRON said that 20 to 22 percent cards are such that are not distributed because Afghan refugees have gone during distribution of cards.Talking about registration and bank accounts of Afghan refugees he said till yet 14, 00,000 Afghan refugees have been registered while accounts of 2, 00,000 Afghan refugees have been opened.He said in Baluchistan, assistance of other departments is necessary for the provision of cards because here we are facing difficulties in the preparation and distribution of cards.

Chief Commissioner Afghan refugees said that policy regarding driving licenses of afghan refugees is not clear yet but we will try our best to provide maximum facilities to Afghan refugees while remaining in the parameters of law.Afghan refugees have their own educational content and government has decided to monitor it, he added.He said government has reservations upon the content against the state.Obscurity is present in their content upon the matter of occupied Kashmir and Durand Line.Negative content was present in afghan education content about diplomacy with other countries and it was controlled through appropriate monitoring.Standing committee directed to resolve the matter of issuance of licenses to Afghan refugees as soon as possible.