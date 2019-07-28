Government issues new SOPs for federation and provinces.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th July, 2019) Keeping in view the dangers of terrorism new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been issued for federation and provinces.According to media reports under new SOPs directive has been issued to make the monitoring of interprovincial borders more strict.

In addition to this throughout the country including the twin cities, and passengers travelling on national highways to Tehsil, district and divisional headquarters and transport should be checked strictly and not allowed to pass sans check.

In addition to this directive has also been issued pertaining to the people active and had nexus with the banned outfits should be brought to book and put behind the bars. In North Waziristan and Hushab and Turbat areas of Balochistan in the context of terrorist attacks directives have also been issued by the Interior Ministry, government of Pakistan to the Chief Secretaries and Home Secretaries of Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and independent state of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Secretaries, Home Secretaries and heads of police force and responsible authorities of the federal departments have been advised to accord top priority to protect the lives and properties of the public.

However it is essential that for the checking of citizens travelling on the national highways throughout the country and for the checking of transports not only of the interprovincial borders but a well coordinated system may be adopted from the big cities to the Tehsil headquarters levels.

Without screening no Public transport and government transport should be allowed to enter. And in this context the checking of vehicles with government green number plates is mandatory.The federal government further said that in addition to the protection of mosques, Madaris and Imam Bargahs and the religious worship places of non- Muslim citizens and for the protection of all important religious, political and administrative personalities a security plan should be upgraded on daily basis.Sources said that all provincial governments have been directed to make necessary arrangements to ensure the safety of Zaireens visiting the Mazars under their respective administrative control Auqaf Department, the current Waqf Mazars.

And in this context the directives issued in the past and SOPs should also be implemented. All provinces should adopt a strategy to constantly monitor the less populated areas so that the law breakers could not make these areas their safe havens.Federal government has also issued special directives to protect government assets and public transport to avoid any untoward incident.