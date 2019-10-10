The anti-encroachment drive of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Havelian Thursday entered in the second week where government land had been retrieved from the encroacher

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The anti-encroachment drive of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Havelian Thursday entered in the second week where government land had been retrieved from the encroachers.

While talking to the media the Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Havelian Ejaz Raheem Khan said Thursday that the occupants should voluntarily remove encroachment to avoid loss otherwise the TMA would continue this drive till the achievement of the target.

He further said that the demarcated land by the TMA officials would be recovered at any cost and no one would be spared, adding media and public must participate in the drive to make the city clean and overcome traffic congestion in the city.

Ejaz Rahmeem stated that the anti-encroachment drive has been started in Havelian on the directives of the provincial government and the drive is also continued in other parts of the province.

During the week-long campaign, several permanent encroachments have been demolished with the help of bulldozers and excavators.

Earlier, TMA has already served notices to the building owners to demolish the encroachment voluntarily otherwise TMA would take strict action, unfortunately, people did not pay any attention to the notices and continued their business.

The anti-encroachment operation was carried out under the supervision by AC II Gulfam Abbass and TMO Havelian whereas Elite force and police also backed the operation.

Owners of the property and traders of Havelian city have protested against the encroachment drive and during a press confers claimed that TMA is biased and favoring their blue-eyed which is not fair.