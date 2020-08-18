Government launching new strategy, action plan to control polio diseases: Nuasheen Hamid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Dr. Nausheen Hamid on Monday said that the government will implement a new strategy and an emergency action plan to prevent and control Polio disease with a view to reducing the burden of disability and death rates in country.

Talking to a private news channel she said the Federal government was quick in taking policy level decisions to eradicate polio and expected the same brisk response from the provinces, adding, the government has been focusing on super high-risk polio-endemic union councils to ensure better availability of health services to people while tackling the polio epidemic.

She reiterated that government was committed to eradicating the poliovirus and called upon the international community to be considerate towards Pakistan and extend all possible cooperation in this regard so that the country would work to eliminate the crippling disease without any problems.

Pakistan is currently facing a challenging situation of polio eradication. However, the present government is committed to making all-out efforts to ensure all children receive the essential vaccine. It is a topmost priority of the government to make country polio-free.

Nausheen Hamid said the health ministry would improve the efficiency of health services by embracing advances in technology and investing more resources on Union Council levels.

She said another polio drive will also be kicked off in next month of September for Sindh province in high risk union councils with better health care facilities.

She also emphasized all stakeholders and political parties to work in a collaborative way to end Polio from country.

While Covid-19 poses the greatest threat this year, Polio vaccination drives in country have previously faced numerous challenges but now Covid-19 situation is under control and health ministry is resuming polio vaccination efforts in high-risk districts across the country, she added.

Replying to a question, while emphasizing the need to implement the National Action Plan (NAP) 2020 against polio" she said "We need sustainability and continuity of policies for positive results".

"To counter negative propaganda and educating the community on vaccine safety, the government has worked out a new communication and media strategy to raise awareness on the importance of polio vaccination by showing real-life stories of polio-affected people in media campaigns, which will produce very positiveresults," she added.