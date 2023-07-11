Government leaving no stone unturned to avert law and order situation in Kurram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is leaving no stone unturned to avert the law and order situation in Kurram and to permanently resolve the longstanding land disputes in district Kurram

Recently, due to land disputes, armed clashes have occurred between tribes of district Kurram resulting in regrettable casualties.

According to a press note, the KPK government has made every effort to resolve the longstanding land disputes in Kurram and to normalize the situation well before the July 7, 2023 clash between inhabitants of Dandar Sehra and Boshehra.

It is pertinent to mention here that there are eight different land disputes going on in central, lower and upper areas of district Kurram most of which date back to pre-independence times.

Recently, an exchange of fire took place between inhabitants of Dandar Sehra and Boshehra over construction on disputed Shamilat at Dandar Sehra upper Kurram wherein regrettably seven individuals were killed and 37 got injured. Section 144 has already been imposed in that area.

Immediately, after the clash, the district administration with the support of Police and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) engaged prominent elders to cease fire and started negotiations with both parties. Furthermore, section 144 of CrPC was imposed on the disputed land with the deployment of LEAs to normalize the situation and avoid further losses or casualties.

A twelve-member Jirga including elders of Kurram was constituted by the district administration to resolve the land disputes and carry out negotiations with both tribes.

The Jirga was assisted by a Revenue Commission led by AC Upper Kurram constituted on December 25, 2021, to resolve the land dispute and they were successful in demarcating the land of Gido.

On the other hand, the provincial government through the board of Revenue has notified a high-level Revenue Commission at the provincial level for settlement of measured or unmeasured land in District Kurram to resolve the matter once and for all.

The land commission along with elders of the area visited Kurram twice on June 6, 2023, and June 20, 2023, and a third visit is planned this week.

Several reports have been received that some miscreants are giving it the colour of a sectarian clash and propagating false news on social media. Strict monitoring of social media is in place and all such miscreants will be dealt with severely.

To normalize the situation, the government has requisitioned additional troops of the army and FC in aid of civil power under Article 245 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The government is fully cognizant of the situation and is taking all measures to avoid clashes and loss of lives and property.

The residents of Kurram from all sects have been requested to stay calm in this situation and support the District Administration and Law Enforcement Agencies to resolve the long-standing disputes amicably and ensure the safety and security of every citizen.

Lately, today 30 members of Jirga from Kohat, Orakzai and Hangu have also moved to Kurram, the press note added.