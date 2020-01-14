UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Likely To Increase Gas, Electricity Prices Soon

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 11:50 PM

Government likely to increase gas, electricity prices soon

The prices of gas and electricity are likely to increase soon as the PTI government has allegedly prepared a summary to increase power prices in the next three months, sources said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th January, 2020) The prices of gas and electricity are likely to increase soon as the PTI government has allegedly prepared a summary to increase power prices in the next three months, sources said on Tuesday.

The sources said that installment worth $540 million to International Monitory Fund (IMF) is due and the government has made plan to extract the money from the public pockets. The development will not only cause another increase in power prices but Banks will also create problems for them.According to details, the PTI government has started implementing four conditions of IMF.

The first condition was the government was bound to ensure full production of all power companies till January 30. The government sources said that out of a total Rs155 billion annual, 25 percent will be charged from public in electricity and gas bills.

The government is planning to extract Rs40 billion from public in electricity bills.

As per the conditions, the government will have to make 214 percent increases in the gas price.As per second condition, the government will be bound to inform the Parliament about its income, expenditures and savings and in the light of the Parliament's recommendations new plan for the next year will be evolved.The third condition binds the government to table a bill making State Bank as an autonomous in the Parliament.

The bill will be enshrined that the State Bank will not print new currency notes and Governor State Bank will be independent in his work and decisions.The fourth condition was that the government will take all measures to ensure implementation of FATF articles.

Under the FATF, the government will actively be vigilant of money transitions. It is pertinent to mention here that the government will be able to get third installment of the IMF financial aid after meeting all these four requirements.

Related Topics

IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Governor Electricity Parliament Bank Price Money January Gas Financial Action Task Force All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Malaysian Prime Minister Likens Soleimani's Assass ..

8 minutes ago

Libyan Prime Minister Meets With US Ambassador in ..

8 minutes ago

UN Calls on Parties to Iran Nuclear Deal to Preser ..

8 minutes ago

Pompeo May Be Subpoenaed to Testify on Iran Before ..

8 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Slovenian FM

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.