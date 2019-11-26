Government makes economy stable : Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh

(@imziishan)

Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has said that the government has restored macroeconomic stability as in recent months the country has achieved 40 % decrease in current account deficit and over 15 per cent growth in revenue collection

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th November, 2019) Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has said that the government has restored macroeconomic stability as in recent months the country has achieved 40 % decrease in current account deficit and over 15 per cent growth in revenue collection.He along with his team was briefing to Queen Maxima of Netherlands, who is also Special Advocate to United Nations Secretary General's for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA), who visited the Finance Ministry on Tuesday.During the meeting, Dr.

Abdul Hafeez Sheikh gave the Queen a detailed overview of the economic situation in Pakistan with a focus on various policy steps and initiatives undertaken by the government to grant of incentives and loan facility to exporters, tax exemption on exports, investment of over US $1 billion foreign investment in local bond market, doubling of budget allocations for social safety net, disbursement of direct financial support and stipends to women, youth and students, and nearly 240 per cent growth in foreign direct investment during the last four months as compared to corresponding period last year.

The adviser also spoke on the issue of inflation and enhancing local productivity through various policy means and measures.

He further briefed the Queen on the nature of public finance and mechanism for resource distribution between the centre and provinces and allocation of funds and resources for protection of the poor and marginalized sections of the population.The Queen thanked the Adviser for a comprehensive presentation of various aspects of the economy and shared her view on a range of economic issues, including the need for enhanced financial inclusion, better coordination among different tiers of the government, digitalization in government departments, role of innovations and information technology in enhancing transparency and efficiency in government and support to start-ups and new businesses.