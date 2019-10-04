Government may call army to foil Azadi March

Interior Minister Brig(R) Ijaz Shah has said that use of army would be last option to prevent the Azadi March announced by the head of JUI(F) Maulana Fazal-ur -Reham on 27thof the current month

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) Interior Minister Brig(R) Ijaz Shah has said that use of army would be last option to prevent the Azadi March announced by the head of JUI(F) Maulana Fazal-ur -Reham on 27thof the current month.While speaking to the media he said that the first responsibility of stopping the Azadi March towards Islamabad is on the shoulders of provinces.

You might have heard the statement of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa In this regard .Responding a question regarding expected lock down , he said that there is imposition of section 144 in the red zone, an no one would be allowed enter in it."When the protestors will come to Islamabad, we will see them .

First the police would stop them from entry into red zone , but if situation became out of control , then the last option would be use of army", he added.He said that who would try to take the law into his hands, he would have to face legal action.