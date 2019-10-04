UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government May Call Army To Foil Azadi March

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 09:14 PM

Government may call army to foil Azadi March

Interior Minister Brig(R) Ijaz Shah has said that use of army would be last option to prevent the Azadi March announced by the head of JUI(F) Maulana Fazal-ur -Reham on 27thof the current month

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) Interior Minister Brig(R) Ijaz Shah has said that use of army would be last option to prevent the Azadi March announced by the head of JUI(F) Maulana Fazal-ur -Reham on 27thof the current month.While speaking to the media he said that the first responsibility of stopping the Azadi March towards Islamabad is on the shoulders of provinces.

You might have heard the statement of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa In this regard .Responding a question regarding expected lock down , he said that there is imposition of section 144 in the red zone, an no one would be allowed enter in it."When the protestors will come to Islamabad, we will see them .

First the police would stop them from entry into red zone , but if situation became out of control , then the last option would be use of army", he added.He said that who would try to take the law into his hands, he would have to face legal action.

Related Topics

Islamabad Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Interior Minister Azadi March Red Zone Turkish Lira Media From

Recent Stories

60 days of living hell in Kashmir

46 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

52 minutes ago

Serbian President Expects New Interstate Deals Fro ..

2 minutes ago

Student death caused protest against COMSATS admin ..

2 minutes ago

Staff of Commissioner's office expresses solidarit ..

2 minutes ago

Sikh pilgrims visit Gurdwara Baabey Di Beri

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.