UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Measures For Improvement Of Economy Start Paying Dividends: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 04:35 PM

Government measures for improvement of economy start paying dividends: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that the nation has started receiving good news on the economic front

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that the nation has started receiving good news on the economic front.

In a series of tweets, she said that positive effects of government's measures for improvement and stability of economy have started paying dividends.

�Dr Firdous said that current account deficit in fiscal year 2018 was US $2.1 billion which had fell down to $579 million now, which was the lowest deficit in past four years. She said that current account deficit was expected a further decline by 44 percent in fiscal year 2020, which would help control inflation and a boost national economy.

She said that increase in exports and remittances and significant reduction in imports were evidence of the correct the government policies. Increase in remittances was manifestation of growing confidence of the overseas Pakistanis in economic policies of the government, she said adding that this was a proof that difficult decisions taken by the government were the right step in the right direction.

She expressed the hope that benefits of these policies would reach the people soon and the nation would hear more good news. She said that Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would achieve the goal of national development and prosperity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Exports Firdous Ashiq Awan 2018 2020 Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

British Backpacker Society undertakes K-2 expediti ..

15 seconds ago

Swat motorway to be extended to Kalam: Murad Saeed ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey to Retain Control Over Morek Observation Po ..

2 minutes ago

Senate body for opening Pakistani schools abroad

21 minutes ago

Sputnik Correspondent Confirms Syrian Government F ..

2 minutes ago

Police to take strict action against child beggary ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.