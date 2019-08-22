Government measures for improvement of economy start paying dividends: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that the nation has started receiving good news on the economic front

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that the nation has started receiving good news on the economic front.

In a series of tweets, she said that positive effects of government's measures for improvement and stability of economy have started paying dividends.

�Dr Firdous said that current account deficit in fiscal year 2018 was US $2.1 billion which had fell down to $579 million now, which was the lowest deficit in past four years. She said that current account deficit was expected a further decline by 44 percent in fiscal year 2020, which would help control inflation and a boost national economy.

She said that increase in exports and remittances and significant reduction in imports were evidence of the correct the government policies. Increase in remittances was manifestation of growing confidence of the overseas Pakistanis in economic policies of the government, she said adding that this was a proof that difficult decisions taken by the government were the right step in the right direction.

She expressed the hope that benefits of these policies would reach the people soon and the nation would hear more good news. She said that Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would achieve the goal of national development and prosperity.