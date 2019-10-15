UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Media Policy Is Not Appropriate : Sheikh Rasheed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 09:31 PM

Government media policy is not appropriate : Sheikh Rasheed

Federal Minister for Railway Sheikh Rashid Ahmad while admitting government mistake pertaining to dharna of Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman said that government media policy is not proper and it is our that we gave importance to Dharna walas

Nankana Sahib (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) Federal Minister for Railway Sheikh Rashid Ahmad while admitting government mistake pertaining to dharna of Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman said that government media policy is not proper and it is our that we gave importance to Dharna walas.Talking to media men on Tuesday Sheikh Rashid said he has complete belief upon the dharna of Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman that issue would be resolved.Meetings are being held as talks with Maulana and other people are underway.Minister said, "I will give my complete opinion over it from 23 to 26 Oct".He said Shehbaz Sharif is playing on both sides of the wicket as I have said him to play only on one side.Sheikh said Bilawal is scared of "Moulvis" as he knows that they would stage dharna.

There is no room for dharna in Islamabad, he said.Sheikh said Maulana is seeking face saving maybe a middle way is hammered out .He said all this is only a conspiracy to defame the Islamic powers in the world.Madrassa is the fort of islam and Ulema are very respectable, he said.He said certain foolish powers are depicting the picture of Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman under terrorism which is not correct .I believe that matters would be settled down, Sheikh added.Talking about Kashmir Sheikh said Kashmir is the matter of life and death for Pakistan.Modi is becoming embroiled in what is our strategy as it is not the battle of one day.He said Pak Army is ready to give befitting reply to any aggression .

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad World Army Rashid Media All From Government

Recent Stories

ITU, a UN body, praises UAE ties

32 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives Plus Ratio Quam Vis Gold Me ..

32 minutes ago

Uzbek ambassador briefs media on polls in his coun ..

33 minutes ago

AJK President condemned Indian firing at LoC

35 minutes ago

Two persons killed in Karachi

1 minute ago

IPU Third Standing Committee on Democracy approves ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.