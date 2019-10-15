Government media policy is not appropriate : Sheikh Rasheed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nankana Sahib (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) Federal Minister for Railway Sheikh Rashid Ahmad while admitting government mistake pertaining to dharna of Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman said that government media policy is not proper and it is our that we gave importance to Dharna walas.Talking to media men on Tuesday Sheikh Rashid said he has complete belief upon the dharna of Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman that issue would be resolved.Meetings are being held as talks with Maulana and other people are underway.Minister said, "I will give my complete opinion over it from 23 to 26 Oct".He said Shehbaz Sharif is playing on both sides of the wicket as I have said him to play only on one side.Sheikh said Bilawal is scared of "Moulvis" as he knows that they would stage dharna.

There is no room for dharna in Islamabad, he said.Sheikh said Maulana is seeking face saving maybe a middle way is hammered out .He said all this is only a conspiracy to defame the Islamic powers in the world.Madrassa is the fort of islam and Ulema are very respectable, he said.He said certain foolish powers are depicting the picture of Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman under terrorism which is not correct .I believe that matters would be settled down, Sheikh added.Talking about Kashmir Sheikh said Kashmir is the matter of life and death for Pakistan.Modi is becoming embroiled in what is our strategy as it is not the battle of one day.He said Pak Army is ready to give befitting reply to any aggression .