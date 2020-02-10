UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Moving In Right Direction: Leader Of Pakistan Tehreek-e -Insaf Haji Faisal Arab Khan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 01:15 PM

Government moving in right direction: Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e -Insaf Haji Faisal Arab Khan

Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e -Insaf Haji Faisal Arab Khan has said prime responsibility of the government was to improve the life standard of masses and the government is moving in right direction to achieve the objectiv

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) : Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e -Insaf Haji Faisal Arab Khan has said prime responsibility of the government was to improve the life standard of masses and the government is moving in right direction to achieve the objective.

Talking to media he said PTI introduced the politics of ethics and took tangible steps for welfare the masses.

The nation showed confidence, during general elections 2018 ,on PTI and the government is trying its level best to facilitate people, he added.

The KP government has set an example of introducing numerous reforms in almost all sectors that would show positive results in near future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Media All Government Best Arab Election 2018

Recent Stories

Robbers kill one, injure two in Shujaabad

2 minutes ago

Pakistan our mission, will stick to it whole life: ..

2 minutes ago

PTI government taking corrective measures to contr ..

2 minutes ago

Iran Has Not Proceeded to Final Stage of Reducing ..

2 minutes ago

China's Hubei reports 2,618 new confirmed cases of ..

20 minutes ago

Australia to commit to long-term emissions target: ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.