Government moving in right direction: Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e -Insaf Haji Faisal Arab Khan

Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e -Insaf Haji Faisal Arab Khan has said prime responsibility of the government was to improve the life standard of masses and the government is moving in right direction to achieve the objectiv

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) : Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e -Insaf Haji Faisal Arab Khan has said prime responsibility of the government was to improve the life standard of masses and the government is moving in right direction to achieve the objective.

Talking to media he said PTI introduced the politics of ethics and took tangible steps for welfare the masses.

The nation showed confidence, during general elections 2018 ,on PTI and the government is trying its level best to facilitate people, he added.

The KP government has set an example of introducing numerous reforms in almost all sectors that would show positive results in near future.