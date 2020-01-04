Government moving rapidly to resolve financial problems of the country: Speaker National Assembly

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser Saturday said that federal government is rapidly moving towards its objective to resolve financial problems of the country and make it a welfare state like Riyasat-e-Madina

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser Saturday said that Federal government is rapidly moving towards its objective to resolve financial problems of the country and make it a welfare state like Riyasat-e-Madina.

He was addressing a public gathering after inaugurating Rs. 81 million Jhanda- Pabini Road at Kandao village, district Swabi. He said that federal government is close to achieve its target of making the country a true welfare state and strengthen its economy.

He said that when PTI came into power, all the public entities were in whirlpool of financial quagmire and the country was facing an economic uncertainty adding the reason behind the dilemma was the corruption and mismanagement of previous rulers.

Asad Qaiser said that all the pledges made to public including stable economy, elimination of corruption, and accountability of corrupt would be fulfilled. He said that the economic position of Pakistan has become stable under the vision and leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan who is tirelessly working for the development of the country and welfare of countrymen.

He said that the institutions that were dangling over a financial cliff have become profitable owing to the result oriented policies of PTI government.

The Speaker said that steps have been taken for the development of Swabi and people have started enjoying the benefit of welfare oriented polices of federal government. He said that survey would be started very soon for the construction of college in Kandao village, a separate electricity feeder would be constructed for the area and tube wells would be installed in Boko, Jhanda and Kandao villages.

He said that completion of 220 KV Grid Station in Burhan would resolve the electricity related issues of Swabi adding scheme for Ghazi Barotha affectees have been approved and consultant has been hired while Women and Children Hospital would soon be established in the area aiming for provision of needed healthcare facilities to citizenry. He said that government has also started various programs to benefit farmers and improve agriculture sector.