UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Must Demonstrate Commitment To Freedom Of Peaceful Assembly

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 06:19 PM

Government must demonstrate commitment to freedom of peaceful assembly

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) will monitor the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s rally, scheduled to be held in Gujranwala on 16 October

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) will monitor the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s rally, scheduled to be held in Gujranwala on 16 October. As an independent, impartial human rights body, HRCP’s aim in doing so is to ensure that the state upholds and protects all citizens’ fundamental right to freedom of peaceful assembly, as guaranteed under Article 16 of the Constitution and Article 21 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), to which Pakistan is a state party.

HRCP believes that the state’s willingness to protect freedom of peaceful assembly is a robust indicator of its commitment to democracy, pluralism and social change.

If Pakistan is to expand the shrinking space available to civil society, it is imperative that citizens in every part of the country are able to express their political opinions collectively—and to challenge dominant views—without fear of reprisal.

HRCP expects that no arbitrary restrictions will be placed on rally organizers and participants or on the media when covering the event.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Democracy Civil Society Gujranwala October Media Event All

Recent Stories

PM allows opposition parties to hold rallies under ..

17 minutes ago

NTS Group acquires Amega West Services

21 minutes ago

Ali Zafar congratulates Spain on its National Day

32 minutes ago

Foreign Minister stresses upon digital diplomacy

42 minutes ago

Sharjah Airport Authority opens East Expansion pro ..

51 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif tweets about Oct 12, 1999’s coup

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.