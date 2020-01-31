Government must ensure return of stuck Pakistanis in China : Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that PPP is are very much concerned about stranded Pakistanis in China.He was talking to media in the parliament here on Friday

He said that PPP has raised the issue of stranded Pakistanis in National Assembly." The government has assured the house that measures are being taken for safe return of stranded people. India and Bangladesh are evacuating their citizens and we do not know what difficulties are faced by the government.

We should strive for solution of the people's problems ,in this regard", he added.Bilawal said that apparently at present there seems no from the government action apparent for these stranded Pakistanis.

Government should fulfil its responsibility and bring back Pakistani citizens.Responding a question he said that Federal government did not fulfil MQM's demands with regard to Karachi. There is a lot of differences between the ideology of PPP and MQM but all should make efforts to solve Karachi's issues together.He said that it would be in favour of MQM if it would leave federal government and solve problems of Karachi.

MQM should think that why they are supporting a party which has not done anything for Karachi and its people. Economic situation of the country is appalling and people are economically murdered.He was of the view that PM Imran Khan has not fulfilled even a single promise he made to the people.

PPP was promised that federal government will work with Sindh government on water projects, but Imran Khan took a U-turn on desalination plant and K-4 projects.He said that PTI's government even could not fulfil the promises of providing jobs and building houses.He said that voices are being raised from Punjab, federation and KP against PTI government.

"I think that this will not stop now. PTI has neither capacity to run the country nor it has ability to keep its allies together.The PPP's chairman said that the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Sindh had consultation with regard to IG Sindh and they both had agreed on the issue of IG.

It is hoped that the decision of IG will be according to the agreement between PM and CM Sindh and Imran Khan will keep his promise about IG Sindh.He said that this should not be the perception that federal government wants to intentionally disturb the law and order situation in Sindh." It has always been tried to create monopoly of the economy of the country.

PPP is hoping that PTI will not be involved in monopolise the economy.He said that as far as the sugar crisis is concerned it was intentionally created to provide benefit to the deputy prime minister and harmed other businessmen in the country.

Similarly the wheat crisis is also a very serious issue. There was food crisis in the times of Pervaiz Musharraf as well. During his regime the country was buying wheat from other countries despite being an agricultural country.He said that President Zardari had turned the country, which used to export the wheat, instead of buying wheat.

"Our growers are economically murdered since this PTI government has come to power. Agriculture is backbone of national economy but government has completely failed to introduce any agricultural policy", Bilawal added.He said that agriculture emergency was also not imposed in the country.

Pakistan is facing flour crisis due to wrong policies of PTI government. The solution of wheat crisis presented by the government is in fact no solution. Buying duty free flour from other countries will further harm Pakistani agriculture.

The wheat crop in Punjab and Sindh is nearly ready but now it will have to compete with wheat bought from international market.He said that PTI government was imposed after rigging the elections.

Every political party despite differences among them agree on one point that Imran Khan has to go home as he is so non-serious and cannot work even with his own team.Bilawal said that if some people appointed by Imran Khan go on vacations and long leave then how the tax reforms can be introduced. PM says that he wants to increase tax net but he keep sending his own FBR chief on leave.