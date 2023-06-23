Government must implement approved National Plantation Day across Pakistan: Shahida

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Senior Environmentalist, social worker and Chief Editor Subh-e-Nau magazine Shahida Kauser Farooq on Friday urged the government to implement National Plantation Day which is approved on 18 August to create a sense of harmony and unity in nationwide plantation and ecosystem restoration initiatives.

With Subh-e-Nau's initiatives and Shahida Farooq's efforts, the National Plantation Day was approved by the then Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani, and has the potential and scale to engage swathes of masses in a single day to plant maximum plants to not only increase green cover rather help ensure eco-friendly employment opportunities.

Ms. Farooq said the plantation has been considered as the cheaper and most effective measure for overcoming the devastating effects of climate change, environmental degradation, and rising temperatures.

She added that plantation was being carried out by Forest Departments of federating units and some private entities as part of their corporate social responsibility but there needs to be national cohesion in this endeavour.

The senior environmentalist was of the view that the country was on the front line of countries facing the adverse impact of climate change and natural calamities.

She said plantations would be the best source to beautify mega urban centers that have turned into concrete jungles and resulted in increased pollution and temperature. As an environmentalist, she said, "I started educating masses on the need to conserve the environment and preserve rainwater for a liveable lifestyle amid increasing water scarcity."