Government Must Protect Vulnerable Groups In Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 04:58 PM

Government must protect vulnerable groups in Sindh

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) calls on the federal and provincial governments to protect the rights of peasants, workers, women and religious minorities in Sindh

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) calls on the federal and provincial governments to protect the rights of peasants, workers, women and religious minorities in Sindh. Following a hari and mazdoor convention in Hyderabad, and meetings with human rights defenders and professionals in Mithi, HRCP is deeply concerned that vulnerable and marginalised groups are bearing the brunt of rising inflation and unemployment, without adequate social safety nets to mitigate this impact.

HRCP’s recent mission to Sindh included Honorary Spokesperson I. A. Rehman, Council members and office bearers Hina Jilani, Asad Iqbal Butt and Uzma Noorani, Director Farah Zia and Secretary-General Harris Khalique.

During the mission, stakeholders across civil society conveyed their need for more local jobs in development projects, decent working conditions and better access to health services, an end to forced conversions among religious minorities, and the development of reliable sources of clean water, especially for remote communities in arid areas such as Thar. Both the public and private sectors must be held responsible for paying their workers – both men and women – at least the official minimum wage and, moreover, paying wages on time.

Given that women and children remain among the most vulnerable groups across labour and religious minorities, HRCP strongly urges the government to keep their needs at the forefront of all policymaking.

