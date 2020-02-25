'Government, national institutions needs to work together ' : Fawad Ch

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday said that the country's judiciary, legislature, government and other national institutions need to work together for the welfare of the masses.

Talking to private news channel, Minister for Science and Technology said judiciary was a pillar of the state and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its leadership had always respected it and worked for strengthening the national institutions.

He said government wants to resolve all of its issues through dialogue.

The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has given a clear message to the nation that they believe in the flawless functioning and continuation of political system and democracy in the country.

He said that the present government believes in rule of law, freedom of judiciary and respect all the national institutions.

Replying a question, Fawad Ch suggested that Ministry of Law should initiate a dialogue process with Judiciary and bar to settle all ongoing issues as government's better relationship with judiciary is need of the hour.

He said differences of opinion were the beauty of democracy and the PTI was fully united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.