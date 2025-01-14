Government negotiating to protect national interest: Barrister Aqeel

(@FahadShabbir)

Advisor on Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik stated on Tuesday that the government is engaging in dialogue to achieve political stability, which is essential for sustainable economic development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Advisor on Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik stated on Tuesday that the government is engaging in dialogue to achieve political stability, which is essential for sustainable economic development.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government thinks that without engaging the opposition, political stability can’t be achieved.

He replied to a query regarding empowerment of government regarding dialogue, by saying that under the Inquiries of Commission Act, the Federal government has the authority to form a commission. He added that the government’s negotiating committee is fully empowered.

If the opposition can present convincing arguments and propose clear terms of reference (TORs), the formation of a commission can be considered.

Commenting on pending cases against the opposition, he said relief could only be achieved by facing the cases in court.

"False cases were filed against several of our members, but they appeared in court and were acquitted," he noted.

In the 190-million-pound case, he accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder of misusing his powers by using national funds to pay an individual’s fine.