Government Not Scared Of Opposition In Nawaz Sharif Case: Sheikh Rashid

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said that the government was not scared of opposition regarding Nawaz Sharif case and will use all available legal options for bringing him back to face the cases being tried against him in the courts.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said that the former premier was creating hurdles for himself added that the time has come that Nawaz Sharif, who made fun of the judicial system by misleading courts, should return home and face the pending cases against him.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan still feel that offender Nawaz Sharif fled abroad deceitfully", he added.

"If Nawaz Sharif is innocent, then why he is running away from the law and courts", he remarked.

The health of Nawaz Shairf was good and he was enjoying a luxurious life as Maryam Nawaz indicated in her statement, he said.

The minister said that an agreement was being signed between Pakistan and United Kingdom in couple of weeks for bringing back the offender.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib commenting over the verdict of IHC said that the ex-premier was enjoying healthy life and playing polo in London.

To a question, he said that it was responsibility of the state to protect the life of every citizen.

He said PML-N was demanding National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) and blackmailing the government over health issue of Nawaz Sharif.

The Minister said that government will review in detail the court decision adding that it was better for Nawaz Sharif to come back and return all looted money.

He said no compromise would be made on accountability process and all looted money will be recovered from him.

