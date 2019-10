(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred Khurshid Alam (PMS BS-18) Deputy Secretary Finance Department and posted him as Additional Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper with immediate effect.

It was notified by KP Establishment Department here on Thursday.