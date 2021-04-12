UrduPoint.com
Government Of Sindh Announces Letter Of Understanding Between SELD, Alight Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 07:06 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Government of Sindh announced the signing of a Letter of Understanding (LoU) between SELD & Alight Pakistan (NGO) for the extension of Radio Schools' in six more districts of the province.

Radio School, as a fragment of SESP&R-2019-24, will provide an alternative learning pathway to Out-of-School-Children (OOSC) & give support to formal classroom students by developing a comprehensive learning repository, said the statement released here on Monday.

The LoU was signed virtually by SPM-RSU, Mr Altaf H. Sario & Country Representative Alight, Dr Tariq H. Cheema. Mr Hanif Channa, CPM-RSU, while appreciating the initiative, they said that the Radio school would be extended to other districts as well.

Under the LoU, Alight will provide the tailored teaching content for Grade/Class 1 to V Children in Districts Noushero Feroz, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Dadu, Tharparkar & Malir.

It was further agreed that the content would be based on National Curriculum & Sindh Text Book board. Initially, the language of the transmission will be Urdu; however, the Sindhi language transmission will also be included after the availability of sufficient content.

The Radio School will broadcast the content for two hours regularly on Medium Wave, FM 101, FM 94 and FM 93. Tailored content for Grade 1-III will be aired from 10:00 am to 11:00 am and content for Grade IV-V will be aired from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon.

Further details, schedule, timing of repeat broadcast, links for website streaming, YouTube, and link to download Radio School App may also be accessed at the of Reform Support Unit website: https://rsu-sindh.gov.pk/radio-learning.php

