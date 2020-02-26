UrduPoint.com
Government Of Sindh Launches A Counter-terrorism Project In Collaboration With The European Union And UNODC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 04:17 PM

Government of Sindh launches a counter-terrorism project in collaboration with the European Union and UNODC

In their resolve to support the efforts of Government of Sindh to counter the threats of terrorism, the European Union and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Country Office Pakistan, have launched a18 months technical assistance programme to strengthen the criminal justice to terrorism with a specific reference to Sindh Province

It will also strengthen the co-ordination between Sindh Province including Police, Prosecution and Judiciary while enhancing information sharing with NACTA and other Federal entities.With the financial support of 4 million Euros by the European Union, "Pakistan's Action to Counter Terrorism with a special reference to Sindh" (PACT) project was developed by the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) on behalf of Government of Pakistan in collaboration with the UNODC.

During the project development stages both provincial and federal stakeholders were closely consulted to ensure that project objectives directly contribute to the needs of each institution.In his opening remarks the Member Policy,NACTA Mr.

AsifParacha appreciated and recognized the role of the international community particularly the European Union and UNODC in working closely with NACTA in delivering technical support to Pakistan to prevent and counter terrorism.Home Secretary Sindh Dr.

UsmanChachar appreciated the financial contribution of the European Union and stated that we are committed to working with our international partners in overcoming the challenges posed by terrorism and its financing.

