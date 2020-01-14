Government on the way to pacify allies in Islamabad

Federal Government's negotiating team will meet the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League Q (PML-Q) to address the airing concerns of government's allies

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th January, 2020) Federal Government's negotiating team will meet the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League Q (PML-Q) to address the airing concerns of government's allies.According to media reports, government has taken an initiative to allay the concerns of allies after MQM Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui resigned from his position.The government has arranged a meet up with PML-Q leadership today.

The negotiating team would comprise upon Chief minister Usman Buzdar, Jahangir Tareen, Pervez Khatak who will meet the leadership of PML-Q.A meeting is expected between Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-M) and the negotiating team as Jahangir Tareen is already in contact with BNP-M.

According to media reports, progress on issue of missing persons would commence. Paper work has been completed regarding development programmes and soon funds would be released.