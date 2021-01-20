'Government open to talks with opposition parties': governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the government was open to talks with the political opponents on every issue but corruption.

Talking to PTI MNA Tahir Iqbal Chaudhry during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he said corruption was a cancer and the biggest obstacle in development of the country, adding that it would be eradicated and the corrupt will be held accountable in accordance with the law.

About the PDM protests, Sarwar said even if the PDM completed century of protests, the government would be unmoved, adding that the opposition could never pressure government through protests.

Governor Muhammad Sarwar said the government had given free hand to opposition parties to hold protest rallies and sit-ins and the government will neither be intimidated nor blackmailed by the threat of protests.

Sarwar said Prime Minsiter Imran Khan would complete his constitutional term as the prime minister, adding that the government would continue to serve the masses.

He said the government was taking practical steps for development and prosperity of the country.

The governor said the protest of the opposition in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had been rejected by people. He said stubbornness of the PDM leadership was not in the interest of the country and the nation.

Sarwar said the PDM leadership should respect the people's mandate instead of indulging in politics of protest and long march.

The governor said protest was the democratic right of the opposition but the government would definitely take action against those who try to take the law into hand. He said maintaining supremacy of law was the responsibility of the government which would be fulfilled in any case.