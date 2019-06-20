Government, Opposition to mutually devise economic road map: says Zardari

Pakistan Peoples' Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) and MNA Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday said the government and the opposition should sit together to devise an economic policy to move forward, compulsory to be followed by the future governments

He stated this during his budget speech in National Assembly and it was his first appearance on the floor of the assembly, following production orders issued by Speaker, after being arrested by NAB.

"Let's give the economic policy ownership, so that it remains forever," the Former President said. During Zardari's appearance in National Assembly, his two daughters � Aseefa and Bakhtawar � were present in the NA gallery while his son, PPP Chairperson and MNA Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, was also along with him in the House.

He said that industries were facing problems while poor were unable to have a sigh of relief. "If the budget is so good and so expected and if we are getting money from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), why are people crying, why are industries crying" he asked.

Asif Ali Zardari said the salaries of government employees had been raised in the budget but taxes were also increased along with it.

He also stressed to resolve the issues in agricultural sector which is the backbone of the economy of the country.

PPPP President said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto sacrificed their lives for democracy and he also raised slogan of `Pakistan Khappay' (Long Live Pakistan) after death of Benazir Bhutto. " Pakistan is our identity and we are nothing without it," he said adding that individual has no value and Pakistan is our identity.

Coming into power after a decade of military rule, Mr. Zardari said that politicians were not victimised who had served under a dictator. "We let them be as we wanted to concentrate on getting the country back on track", he added.

He thanked Baloch leaders including Akhtar Mengal and Shah Zain Bugti for standing with opposition demanding the production orders of detained leaders. Though they are not our political ally but PPPP would remember their act of kindness, he added.

Mr. Zardari said that detention was not new for us and I used to come to Assembly from jail in past. In the end, he asked the government to focus on resolving the public issues.