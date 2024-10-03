Open Menu

Government Paved Country On Path Of Development: Barrister Zafarullah

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2024 | 10:43 PM

Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Barrister Zafarullah Khan on Thursday said that the government paved the country on the path of development

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the first and foremost priority of the Gov’t was to reduce inflation.

After achieving single digit inflation, which is going down rapidly, efforts are being made to achieve long term economic growth, he added.

He said that the world is considering Pakistan as a desirable destination for business, and the government was aiming to pull the foreign direct investments.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) is ready to disrupt this economic activity when Pakistan is inviting the world for investing in business.

The government is clear that sabotaging the visit of any foreign delegation will not be allowed this time like former PTI chairman did back in 2014.

