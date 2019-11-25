Government paying full attention to good governance: Usman Dar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not worried about its foreign funding case and the government was paying full attention to good governance.

This was stated Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Sunday while talking to a private news channel.

He said good governance and controlling of inflation were top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding the opposition would be embarrassed before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding foreign funding case, just like the way they felt embarrassed during the sit-in.

He said Punjab was a populated province that was why it had more issues as compared to other provinces, but Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was running the provincial affairs very well.