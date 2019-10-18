Government pays special focus on women empowerment: National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Kanwal Shauzeb

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Kanwal Shauzeb said on Friday that women empowerment is the special focus of incumbent government.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the active participation of women is highly imperative for progress of the country. Women friendly policies are planned to motivate the women to become part of work force and play their positive role for the development of the country. Girls should come forward and become a symbol of women empowerment to encourage other girls to follow their footsteps, she added.

She said, youth is the asset of any country and we can make remarkable progress by utilizing them in the right direction. The PTI led government is committed to make youth friendly policies to give earning opportunities to the youth of the country, she expressed.

Kanwal said, the incumbent government is promoting entrepreneurship culture among youth and making policies for their skill development. Merit-based loans will be given to the deserving youth. A comprehensive program is planned to uplift economy of the country by empowering youth, she added.

