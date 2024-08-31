Open Menu

Government Plans To Provide Relief To Masses: Asif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2024 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Defense, Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Saturday that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government plans to facilitate the masses by giving relief.

The agenda of providing relief was set in a high-level consultative meeting of PML-N's top leadership, he added.

Replying a query about dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), he said that PTI was involved in the conspiracies to destabilize Pakistan.

The Defense Minister also accused PTI of disseminating false propaganda against Pakistan inside and outside the country.

He said that the only way possible to hold any dialogue with the PTI posses after apologizing for May 9 violent protests attacks.

Replying a query regarding talks with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief, he said that the party including himself had great bond and relationship with Molana.

He also said that the party should engage with him for the betterment of country as he holds great political wisdom.

